Former England speedster Darren Gough feels that England would include Stuart Broad for the second Test of the #raisethebat series against West Indies at the Old Trafford. The final couple of Test matches of the series will now be played in Manchester from 16 July and 24 July respectively.

Notably, Broad was left out of the Playing XI at Ageas Bowl in Southampton which England went on to lose.

“I think Broad’s coming back in,” Gough said on Sky Sports podcast The Cricket Debate. (via IANS)

“I would rest Wood and Anderson at Old Trafford and bring in Broad and Woakes.

“That would be my plan then, with back-to-back Test matches, you bring Anderson and Wood back [for the third Test]. I’ve said from the start — rotate Archer and Wood.

“We got a bit carried away, seeing Wood bowl really quickly in South Africa. We’ve seen Archer do it, but it’s very hard to do it every single game.

“Pick the right player, for the right conditions and don’t get too funky with selection. Stick to the plan and England will come back in this Test series,” he added.

After being left out of the playing XI for the first Test, Broad even sought assurances regarding his future from national selector Ed Smith.

Meanwhile, former England skipper Nasser Hussain opined that the hosts went down 0-1 as they underestimated themselves.