In a recent development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has welcomed the resumption of international cricket on the eve of England hosting West Indies in a three-Test #raisethebat series commencing on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

“We are delighted at the resumption of international cricket with England taking on the West Indies in a Test series beginning tomorrow. I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants.

“Exactly four months ago to the day, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final was watched by millions of fans the world over, and we are sure the excitement remains as high. I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series,” Sawhney said in quotes shared by ICC.

This will be the first time when international cricket will be played with a new set of rules put in place by ICC looking at the virus threat.

Bowlers will not be able to use saliva on match balls, while players have to refrain from celebrating together. Moreover, the matches will be played in front of empty stadiums.

There is plenty to look forward to as cricket resumes after the coronavirus enforced break.