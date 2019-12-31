Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated that he has, in fact, an emotional reason because of which he is interested in a possible move to Real Madrid at some point in his career.

Aubameyang, a former Borussia Dortmund star, told L’Equipe that he had in fact promised his grandfather that he would don the Real Madrid colours.

“Before he died two years ago [it is now four years since his death] I promised him that one day I would play for Real Madrid,” he was quoted as saying by AS.

“My grandfather was from Avila, not far from Madrid. It’s what I said to him. I know it’s not easy but it’s something I keep in mind,” he added further.

The Gabon International will be turning 31 in the upcoming summer and has as many as 18 months remaining on his contract at Arsenal. Thus, Aubameyang may be sensing the last opportunity to fulfill the promise he made to his late grandfather.

It was an extensively reported affair when Pierre-Emerick had tried to move to Real Madrid when he was playing for Borussia Dortmund.

However, the move had failed to materialise Aubameyang moved to the Gunners instead.