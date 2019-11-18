Cricket Australia (CA), the cricket governing body in Australia, has imposed a one year ban on Hobart star Emily Smith, with nine months suspended. The ban has been imposed on her for posting the Hurricanes’ Women’s Big Bash League team line-up on Instagram before it was officially made public.

In a statement released by CA, it is claimed that Smith had accepted the sentence for her action which contradicts Article 2.3.2 of the anti-corruption code. Consequently, the Victoria wicketkeeper will find herself ineligible to play any form of competitive cricket for the next three months. This implies that Smith is set to miss out on the rest of the Women’s Big Bash League and Women’s National Cricket League competition.

Notably, the 24-year-old cricketer posted the team line up on her personal Instagram account on 2 November, approximately an hour prior to the time it was scheduled to be made public.

Here is what the Article 2.3.2 of the Anti-Corruption code prohibits:

“Disclosing inside information to any person (with or without reward) where the participant knew or might reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to betting in relation to any match or event.”