Fresh reports emerging from Spain and Catalonia claim that the season’s first El Clasico match between the Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, which is scheduled to be held on 18 December, is likely to be postponed for a second time after expected civilian unrest in and around the city of Barcelona.

It is worth highlighting that the El Clasico encounter was originally slated to be played on 26 October but widespread protests concerning the Catalonian Independence movement forced the postponement of the much-awaited encounter.

Gradually, it was decided that both the teams will fight it out on 18 December. However, a report carried by Goal claims that the El Clasico on 18 December is doubtful owing to a communique released by Tsunami Democratic on Tuesday.

According to a separate carried by the Tsunami Democratic, a Catalan protest group demanding a referendum in Catalonia, is responsible for the protests as they are of the opinion that Catalonia should gain independent identity from Spain.

The Tsunami Democratic group has reportedly marked as many as four rally points around Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou stadium. Some 18,000 people are expected to turn up for an event which is reported to be scheduled on the match day itself.

Since their protest demonstration is expected to disrupt the proceedings of the match, La Liga are considering the possibility of postponing the match yet again.

Currently, Real Madrid and Barcelona are placed first and second respectively at the La Liga points tally with both having 34 points after 15 matches.