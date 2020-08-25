Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus after he underwent the test on Saturday to leave Jamaica for professional reasons. However, the former sprinter has now quarantined himself at his home as he remains asymptomatic.

Even though Bolt has not personally not said anything about his coronavirus test result, Jamaican daily, Jamaica Observer, reported that health and wellness minister Christopher Tufton confirmed late on Monday that the athlete tested positive.

The 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay record holder has urged everyone who had come in close contact with him to self isolate themselves.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work,” Bolt said in a video posted on Twitter. “I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

“Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

“Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy,” said Bolt.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican administration believes that Bolt contracted the virus in his birthday party. Prime Minister Andrew Homes has informed that the police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the party.

“There are reports of an activity related to Usain Bolt,” Holness told a virtual news conference.

“These matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on these matters in near future.”

Bolt last competed internationally at the 2017 World Championships in London. He and partner Kasi Bennet welcomed the birth of a daughter in May.

With inputs from AFP (accessed via PTI)