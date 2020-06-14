Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) veterans Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva are all set to leave the club after their contract ends this month, informed the Ligue 1 giants’ sporting director Leonardo Araujo.

“Yes, we are coming to the end,” Leonardo said in an interview with newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

“It has been a very difficult decision to reach. These are players who have marked the history of the club and you wonder if you should carry on a little longer together or if it’s best to avoid staying a year too long.

“We needed to make the right decision, including in economic terms and in terms of the next generation of players coming through,” he added.

The Uruguayan striker, Cavani, is the all-time highest scorer for PSG. He has netted 138 goals for the team in 200 matches since 2013 when he left Napoli. He has won six Ligue 1 championships, five Coupes de la Ligue and four Coupes de France.

Brazilian defender, Silva, on the other hand, has been the longest serving captain for PSG. He had taken the arm band in 2012 and has been the captain ever since.

PSG won a third successive French Ligue 1 title and made striker Mauro Icardi’s move to the club permanent but their financial position has been significantly weakened by the league’s early end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Silva and Cavani joined PSG from Italian clubs in the early years of the Qatari ownership of the French club. While Silva joined from AC Milan in 2012, Cavani joined from Napoli in 2013.

With IANS inputs