Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard will miss his first ‘El Classico’ later this month after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle, while Brazilian defender Marcelo can also be out of action.

The Belgian player suffered the injury during Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with PSG in their last week’s UEFA Champions League fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard had a clash with his international teammate Thomas Meunier after which he was taken off. However, Real Madrid had initially said that there was no serious injury and he just suffered bruising.

But, a medical report released on the official website of Real Madrid on Thursday stated that the player has been diagnosed “with an incomplete external microfracture”. But there was no clarity on how long the 28-year-old will be staying out.

“The development of the perimalleolar bruising in his right leg has seen him diagnosed with an incomplete external microfracture in the aforementioned area. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” the medical report.

Spanish daily Marca, meanwhile, reported that Hazard was seen using crutches on Wednesday at the team dinner of Real Madrid. The player is expected not to don the whites of Los Blancos anytime soon, at least not in 2019 anymore.

Real also informed on Thursday that Marcelo, too, has sustained an injury in his calf muscle. And according to the Spanish daily, he could be on the sidelines during the El Classico as well.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other at the Camp Nou on December 18 after the Classico was rescheduled over political unrest in Barcelona.

Both the teams are on equal points of 31 in La Liga after playing 14 matches. Barcelona, though, sit at the top on the virtue of a better goal difference.