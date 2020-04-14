Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has revealed that former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for long was the best player in the English Premier League and that he would show his true colours for Real Madrid in La Liga as well.

“The best Premier League player… I mean, I used to love to play with, and against, Eden Hazard. For me, for many years, he was the best in the league. He could win games by himself. I used to train with him and I know how good he can be,” Mata said as quoted on the official website of Manchester United.

“He has been very unlucky in his time with Real Madrid with some injuries, but I’m sure he’ll show his real level when he’s fit to do that and he’s not injured.

“Other than him, we have had many players. You can speak about the history of the Premier League and you can maybe put some of my ex-teammates like Wayne Rooney – he has to be up there. Ryan Giggs has to be up there, and Paul Scholes. My ex-teammates from Chelsea: Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba. It’s very difficult to pick one,” he added.

The Belgian star plied his trades in England for seven years before moving to Real Madrid for a record transfer fee of 100 million Euros in 2019 which may rise to 146 million later.

Though regarded as one of the best in current times, Hazard’s first season at Bernabeu has been so far ravaged by longstanding injuries. He has so far had only one goal from 15 appearances in Spain.

Before all the football leagues and competitions across the globe were suspended due to the coronavirus situation, Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane had cast doubt over Hazard’s return this season.