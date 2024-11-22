Eden Gardens to have stand named after Jhulan Goswami

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has proposed to honour women’s cricket legend Jhulan Goswami by naming a stand after the former India quick at the Eden Gardens here.

The proposed stand would be located at the Block B gallery of Eden Gardens and the stand will be inaugurated on January 22, 2025, during India women’s first T20I against England.

Goswami, who retired two years ago after an illustrious 20-year career, was one of best fast bowlers in women’s cricket and still holds the record for most wickets in women’s ODIs. She finished her career featuring in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, claiming 355 wickets across formats.

After retirement she has worked as a mentor for Bengal’s senior women’s team and also been involved in the Women’s Premier League.

Apart from Goswami, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, former India international Pankaj Roy, and former BCCI presidents Jagmohan Dalmiya and Biswanath Dutt have stands named after them at the iconic stadium.