Kolkata football giants East Bengal will be officially known as ‘SC East Bengal’ in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), announced their principal owner company Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation.

The Red and Gold brigade will also have a new logo, which was released on Saturday. Other than the addition of six stars, it’s the usual flame torch logo as it has been known.

“The club’s new logo retains the primary assets like the emblem of a flaming torch and its colours which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of East Bengal, its contribution to Indian football along with Shree Cement’s support to keep the flag flying high,” Mr. H.M. Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cement said as quoted on the official website of ISL.

“It’s a start of the new and exciting partnership for all of us with East Bengal, and we’re happy to share the evolution of the club’s logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and I am sure that this will only take the legacy of the club forward,” he added.

“We’re proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern outlook,” Mr. Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director Shree Cement, said.

“The fans are the heart and soul of SC East Bengal, and we will work together as one family trying hard every day to keep the flag flying high,” he added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and England legend Robbie Fowler, who was announced as the head coach of SC East Bengal for the upcoming season, arrived in India on Friday. He is currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine period in Goa, the location for the sixth edition of the ISL.

After much hue and cry, East Bengal made a late entry into the cash-rich tournament when Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder Nita Ambani inducted them and expanded ISL to an 11-team event.

Ever since city rivals Mohun Bagan had joined hands with ATK to get their name registered in ISL, East Bengal were under tremendous pressure to make their case for India’s premier football competition.

East Bengal finally submitted their invitation to bid (ITB) papers to the AIFF’s Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on September 15 to participate in the upcoming edition of the ISL after revealing Shree Cements as their new investors.