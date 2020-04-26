Quess East Bengal FC have activated the ‘Force Majeure clause and told players that their contracts will be prematurely terminated with effect from April 30, sources said on Sunday.

The 2019-20 season of I-League was concluded by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with Mohun Bagan declared as champions as remaining matches could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current sponsors Quess Corp were set to sever ties with the red and gold brigade at the end of the season. Now with the campaign cut short, the Bengaluru-based investors are looking to end their association with East Bengal as soon as possible.

“The decision was taken yesterday. The players have been informed individually,” a source close to the development told IANS.

Foreign players of several I-League and Second Division League teams are stuck in India due to the extended lockdown till May 3 which has also stopped domestic and international travel.

“The sponsors are still taking care of the players and coaches’ stay by paying their rent,” he added.

Mohun Bagan will take part in the Indian Super League from next season after Kolkata-based businessman RP Sanjiv Goenka, the principal owner of ISL champions ATK, acquired 80 per cent stake in Mohun Bagan which will be rechristened as ATK-Mohun Bagan and will compete as one team from ISL 2020-21.

East Bengal are also desperate to join the top league in the country for which a hefty franchise fee is required to be paid.

As per the recommendations of the AFC for the proposed Indian football roadmap, there’s a pathway for two I-League clubs’ entry into the ISL by the end of the 2020-21 season.