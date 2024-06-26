East Bengal FC extend Hijazi Maher contract until 2026

East Bengal FC has retained the services of defensive mainstay Hijazi Maher until the end of the 2025-26 season.

“Hijazi has become an important player in our defensive system, achieving incredible numbers in clearances, aerial duels and interceptions. His solidity was one of the prime reasons why we could achieve the best defensive numbers since our entry into the ISL. Hijazi got offers from other clubs, but decided to play for us and help us in our AFC campaign and other important competitions,” said East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat.

One of the top-performing defenders in Indian football last season, the 26-year-old Jordanian was adjudged the best defender in East Bengal’s victorious Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign.

