Indian sprinter Hima Das feels that everyone should must act with full responsibility in the fight against the pandemic Coronavirus.

Notably, in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 40 eminent sports personalities of the country via video call to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hima was also one of the 40 which included the likes of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu.

“Thank you PM @narendramodi sir for interacting with us on the current situation of #Covid_19 I feel each one of us must act with full responsibility in this fight against Covid-19 so that it won’t spread further. @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia #IndiaFightsCOVID19,” said Hima on Twitter after the conference.

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 in its bid to curb the rise of the deadly virus. But repeated appeals from the health authorities and the government officials to stay inside have fallen to deaf ears.

With visuals of people defying the lockdown guidelines and flocking out of their homes appearing, Modi’s move was aimed at creating the much-required awareness about the dangers of and the measures needed to be taken against COVID-19 in the nation through its sports stars.