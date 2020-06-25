Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced that he would be releasing a new song on CSK skipper MS Dhoni on the occasion of the latter’s birthday on 7 July. Bravo also released a teaser of his new song on his Instagram account.

“Just to keep my fans updated on @mahi7781 song!! #7 as you’ll requested the plan is to release this song on his birthday!!” Bravo said in his Instagram post.

Bravo also added that he has a new dance for the song called “the helicopter.”

“Also we have a new dance!! It’s called the Helicopter. pls tag me your version of the helicopter dance and I will pick out the best dance and make it the official Dance for MS!! (sic).”

Notably, Bravo and Dhoni have shared the CSK dressing room for a number of years now and are known to share a great camaraderie. Bravo has previously shared a number of songs out of which the song titled “Champion” became an instant hit and an anthem during West Indies 2016 World T20 World Cup win.

Bravo said that Dhoni has had a big impact on the careers of many players including himself and he is releasing a song on him now that MS is in the latter stages of his career.

“I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. He had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers,” Bravo told Harsha Bhogle during ‘Cricbuzz in Conversation’ chat show.

“You listen to interviews from other cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik (Pandya) and even Virat (Kohli), they all praise him where their careers are concerned. He gave so many cricketers opportunities. He also won titles for the country,” he added.

Cricket Fans are eagerly waiting for Dhoni’s birthday as they have another reason now to be excited about.