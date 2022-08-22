Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC beat Jamshedpur FC 3-0

In a Group A match of the Durand Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0.

Mohammedan SC grabbed an opening in the first minute, which put them ahead of the game. Goalkeeper Mohit Singh Dhami of Jamshedpur FC had to be attentive to get rid of the threat as Faslu Rahman found space to shoot.

In the 17th minute, Dhami made a superb save to save Rahman from scoring once more as Jamshedpur FC managed to contain their opponents. With a subsequent free kick for Jamshedpur FC, Vinil Poojary came close.

Rahman scored on the rebound of a Dhami save in the 37th minute to give Mohammedan the lead, which they kept going into halftime. Mohammedan then made their dominance count.

In the second half, Poojary had a great opportunity to tie the game for Jamshedpur FC, but he ballooned his shot past the goal before Mohammedan added a second to end the game. In the 71st minute, Abhishek Halder, who had a good combination with Marcus Joseph, released a stunning strike beyond the goalkeeper.

Mohammedan then increased the score to 3-0 by providing Joseph, this time for SK Faiaz, who finished perfectly. Mohammedan SC won and moved to the top of Group A as Jamshedpur FC was unable to muster a late comeback.

The Red Miners will be locking horns with FC Goa on Friday in a must-win game.

(Inputs from IANS)