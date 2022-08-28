Durand Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters register first win, beat NorthEast United 3-0

At the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday, Kerala Blasters FC defeated NorthEast United FC with ease, winning 3-0 for their first victory of the Durand Cup 2022 campaign.

In order to give the Blasters all three points, Mohammed Aimen scored twice (in the 28th and 90th minutes) while Muhammed Ajsal scored once (in the 55th minute).

In the first few minutes of the game, NorthEast United FC created a number of chances due to their quickness on the ball, but Sachin Suresh, the shot-stopper for the Blasters, calmly handled the situation.

The Highlanders pressed their advantage on the Blasters, who were still hunting for openings to increase their chances of scoring. In the 21st minute, Roshan’s attempt from a free kick found Marwan on the right, and the latter’s glancing header just missed the crossbar. This was Tomasz Tchorz’s team’s first significant opportunity of the game.

Muhammad Ajsal’s blocked shot came through to Muhammed Aimen, who with a beautiful first touch slotted it home to make it 1-0 for his side after a rapid counterattack by the Blasters.

After Roshan went on a running rampage and effortlessly slipped past three defenders, his shot missed the post and the Tuskers had Subam Rabha’s team on their toes.

Ajsal found himself in an open position to collect Azhar’s ball in the second half, and he slammed it past the keeper to give his side a two-goal cushion in the 55th minute. The Blasters kept up their attacking consistency and were rewarded with a second goal.

The Blasters nearly scored their third goal of the game in the 65th minute, but a Highlanders defender made a fine save following a quick counterattack by Tomasz Tchorz’s team following their error in the other half.

A few minutes later, the Highlanders came perilously close to tying the score, but Tejas’ last-ditch tackle ended any possibility of them doing so. Aimen scored his second goal of the game and third for his team just before the end of regulation by circling the goalkeeper and latching onto a long pass from Azhar.

The Highlanders will square off with Sudeva Delhi FC two days after the Tuskers’ second match against Army Green FT on Wednesday.

(Inputs from IANS)