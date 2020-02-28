Novak Djokovic swept aside seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships, ensuring he will keep hold of the No. 1 ranking.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in 2020 and set up a semifinal against third-seeded Gael Monfils, against whom he has a 16-0 head-to-head record.

Monfils, though, is on a career-best 12-match winning streak after two straight tournament titles. He kept up his strong form by beating fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3 in his quarterfinal.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas had to come from a set down to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Daniel Evans of Britain, who upset No. 6 Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (9).

World number 37 Evans said the thought of playing another set after more than two hours was just too much to consider and worked hard to wrap up victory in straight sets.