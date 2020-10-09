Dream11 IPL RR vs DC: Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s Indian Premier League Match Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

In the 23rd match of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

While both the teams had started the tournament on a positive note, their fate stands poles apart after five matches. Delhi Capitals have lost just one. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have three straight defeats after two back-to-back wins in their opening encounters.

However, Rajasthan will be back to their favourite song hunting ground and will hope to overturn their fortune. Their top-order was in fiery form at Sharjah but lost track as they shifted to other venues for their later matches.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and captain Smith himself would need to perform to have a winning chance against a dominating Delhi. On bowling front, strike bowler Jofra Archer will have to regain his form as soon as possible.

For Delhi, hardly has gone anything wrong so far and Shreyas Iyer’s men will be hoping to continue with their all-round performance.

Dream11 IPL RR vs DC Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson should take the keeping gloves, while Rishabh Pant should also be there as a batsman.

Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer.

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia

Bowler: Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jofra Archer.

Dream11 IPL RR vs DC Team

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis (C), Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jofra Archer.

Dream11 IPL RR vs DC Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje