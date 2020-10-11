Dream11 IPL MI vs DC: Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s Indian Premier League Match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

In what is likely to be the clash of titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

It could well be the biggest match of the season so far as both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians – ranked first and second at the moment – are in a brilliant run of form.

Four times champions Mumbai Indians have seen almost each of their players perform at some point of time so far. Their all-round performance has been the key to their success.

Mumbai Indians have a dominating top-order with skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, followed by a great middle-order consisting the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Kieron Pollard.

However, it’s the bowling attack, led by pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson, which has been the biggest reason for Mumbai’s three-match winning streak. All the three feature in the top-five wicket-taker’s list.

Delhi, on the other hand, are possibly in the middle of their dream campaign. It’s the first time that a team from Delhi are leading the points table after six or seven rounds of matches.

Even though their top-order batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan anr Prithvi Shaw have not shown their brilliance as of yet, the middle-order and lower-order with the likes of captain Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmeyer and Marcus Stoinis have simply been brilliant.

On the bowling front, their strike bowler Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker so far. He has been provided with adequate support by others such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje.

Dream11 IPL MI vs DC Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock should be the keeper.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmeyer.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dream11 IPL MI vs DC Team

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmeyer, Marcus Stoinis (C), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dream11 IPL MI vs DC Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje