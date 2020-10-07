Dream11 IPL KKR vs CSK: Best Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s Indian Premier League Match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Given the rollercoaster form of both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season, the 21st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be an interesting affair at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Both the teams stand with two wins at the moment, but CSK have lost three while KKR have registered two defeats. Kolkata and Chennai are currently placed at fourth and fifth respectively in the points table.

After beginning their campaign with a comprehensive victory against Mumbai Indians in the season opener, CSK lost track and ended up on the losing side for three back-to-back contests.

However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men made a brilliant comeback in their last match against Rajasthan Royals and got back to the winning track.

With Shane Watson also hitting runs and getting his form back, the CSK team look strong especially with Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu already doing the jobs perfectly.

Even though death-overs have been a problem for the bowlers, Sam Curran has been brilliant. CSK, however, will hope that the likes of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar do more with the ball.

For KKR, it seems they are yet to come to terms with the new playing conditions as most of their senior players have been utterly disappointing. But what has been more questionable is the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik on all fronts.

Other than Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan with the bat and Pat Cummins with the ball, none of the KKR players have shown consistency. The two-most important player, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine don’t seem to be anywhere near their usual brilliance.

Dream11 IPL KKR vs CSK Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni should be the ideal choice especially because of the outright disappointment that Dinesh Karthik has been.

Batsmen: Shane Watson and Shubman Gill to open, followed by Faf du Plessis and Eoin Morgan.

All-rounders: Sam Curran should be an automatic choce. He can be teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja.

Bowlers: It can be an all-KKR pace attack with Pat Cummins, Shivav Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Piyush Chawla can be added as an extra spinner.

Dream11 IPL KKR vs CSK Team

MS Dhoni (WK), Shubman Gill, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis (C), Eoin Morgan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Pat Cummins, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Dream11 IPL KKR vs CSK Playing 11

KKR: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK: Faf du Plesiss, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.