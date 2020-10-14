Dream11 IPL DC vs RR: Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

In what will be the 30th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL, Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

It has been a brilliant season for the Delhi Capitals so far. But with a defeat in their last match against Mumbai Indians, many fear that Shreyas Iyer’s men might take the downward path from now as witnessed in several earlier seasons.

The Capitals will surely hope to avoid such scenario and get back to the winning track, especially against a not-so-confident Rajashthan Royals team.

Royals have been a story of despair after beginning the tournament with bang. They smashed their opponents in the opening two encounters, courtesy of their explosive top-order batting.

But four straight defeats from there seemed to have shattered their confidence. However, Steve Smith’s men will take inspiration from the victory in their last match when the lower-middle order snatched victory from hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dream11 IPL DC vs RR Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler should take the gloves, while Rishabh Pant can be there in the team as a batsman.

Batsman: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmeyer.

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tewatia, Ben Stokes.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jofra Archer.

Dream11 IPL DC vs RR Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmeyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tewatia, Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jofra Archer.

Dream11 IPL DC vs RR Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa/Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi