Germany and Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira said that his dream is to win the Champions League with the Italian champions.

“I won almost everything, but winning is like a drug, if you don’t win a title for one year, the next year you try to win all kinds of titles,” he said on Instagram on Thursday.

“My dream is to win the Champions League with Juventus. Almost three or four years ago, we were very close in the final against Real Madrid.

“I think we can win this title with Juventus in the next few years. In my opinion, this is not just my dream, but also that of every Juventini.”

The 33-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2015, having won the Champions League with the Spanish giants the previous year.

In his second season with The Old Lady, he faced his former side in the final of the Champions League. Real ended up winning 4-1 to seal their second consecutive Champions League title, thus becoming the first team to defend their title since A.C. Milan in 1990.

Khedira himself has had a decorated career, winning the World Cup in 2014 with Germany, LaLiga once with Real and the Serie A every year since he has joined Juventus.