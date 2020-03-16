The government on Monday said in Rajya Sabha that it hopes to position India as a “superpower” in the field of sports and a Talent Search Committee will be constituted to identify talent.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju said about 15,000 sportspersons are being trained in Training Centres under Khelo India.

“It is our dream to make India a superpower in sports. We have decided to constitute a Talent Search Committee,” Rijiju said.

The Committee will look for young talent in villages and other places and hone their skills.

However, currently, all sporting activities in the country have either been postponed or cancelled after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Even the high-profile and cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to begin from 29 March has now been shifted back to the 15 April. Even if the league manages to commence on the decided date, it is expected to be played behind closed doors to avoid the mass gathering of people.

(With inputs from PTI)