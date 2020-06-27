Pakistan test skipper Azhar Ali has said that he hopes the experience that the team has of playing in English conditions would be useful in their tour to England next month. Pakistans tour of England is set to start on 5 August with a three-test match Test series which would be followed by as many T20Is.

“I don’t think we have any problems as far as experience is concerned,” said Azhar in a videoconference with reporters on Saturday.

“Misbah bhai has captained the team for seven years, Younis bhai has been a captain and a player for so many years around the world. The experience that Waqar bhai or Mushi bhai have is more than any other bowler could have and in terms of cricketing knowledge.”

Azhar also highlighted that the coaches, as well as himself, have county cricket experience with them.

“We have all played a lot of county cricket so they know the conditions well. So the experience that our management have of England is probably more than any other touring management would hope for so this would hopefully benefit the other players and go in our favour,” he said.