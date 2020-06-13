Although there have been a lot of talks around the resumption of cricket in India, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar fees it is not safe to play cricket until October.

Gavaskar stated that while the Test series between England and West Indies next month in a bio-secure environment would be a good indicator, it is difficult to see cricket resuming in India considering the alarming rate at which the coronavirus pandemic is spreading.

“We are all maintaining social distancing and taking precautions according to what the doctors are telling us but the virus seems to show no sign of stopping,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

“As the rate of testing is increasing so is the number of cases and so I don’t really feel it is safe to play cricket for the next two months at the very least. Maybe until October, it is difficult to play cricket.

“The series between England and West Indies that will happen next month in a bio-secure environment will be a good test. It will help us evaluate if we can play cricket or not.”

West Indies are currently in England and are scheduled to play a three-match Test series there- a bilateral cricket competition which is set to mark the resumption of the sport after the coronavirus enforced break.