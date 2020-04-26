In a recent interview, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recalled how former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff angered him that led to him hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad during the first edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007.

He even revealed that he had a chat with Stuart Broad’s father Chris Broad after the match in which Broad senior asked him to sign a jersey for almost ending his son’s career.

Notably, Singh had slammed six sixes in one Broad over during his 14 ball stint at the crease in which he amassed 58 runs. Yuvraj’s majestic knock proved to be the difference between both the sides as India ended up winning the match by 18 runs.

The southpaw shared details of the conversation between him and Broad Senior a day after the match.

“His dad, Chris Broad, is a match referee and he came up to me the next day and said ‘you almost finished my son’s career and now you need to sign a shirt for him’,” Yuvraj said in a BBC post.

“So I gave my India jersey and wrote a message for Stuart saying, ‘I have been hit for five sixes so I know how it feels. For the future of England cricket, all the best,’ he added.

“Stuart is one of the best bowlers in the world now. I don’t think any bowler from India could get hit for six sixes in an over and then have such a fantastic career,” he concluded.