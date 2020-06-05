As all the cricketing activities across the globe are suspended and the cricketers are locked down in their homes, India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah fears about how his body would react when he bowls the first time after the resumption of cricket.

The right-arm speedster revealed that despite training six days a week, he has not bowled for a long time.

“I have been training almost six days a week, but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don’t know how the body will react when I bowl the first ball,” said Bumrah as per Mumbai Indians’ (MI) tweet on Thursday.

The Gujarat-born speedster Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in 64 ODIs and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

Notably, number 2 ODI bowler Bumrah has been under the scanner post his return from a stress fracture. The bowler has not been at his usual best in the matches post his most recent injury.

Had things gone as usual, Bumrah would have been playing for MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the mega event currently remains indefinitely postponed in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

The pandemic has so far killed more than 6300 and has infected over 2.26 lakh in the country. In such a tense scenario, the return of cricket anytime soon seems impossible.

Bumrah had recently revealed that he misses the early morning training sessions.