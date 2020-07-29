Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has now spoken up on Virat Kohli-Babar Azam comparison which has been going on for quite some time now. He has stated that he does not believe in comparisons and would rather praise and enjoy someone’s good performance on the ground rather than compare him with someone else.

“Babar is still young and has a lot of cricket ahead of him. He has the ability to become a top batsman and register his name among the great Pakistani batsmen of the past,” Azharuddin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t believe in comparisons. If a batsman is good, then his batting should be enjoyed and he should be praised rather than comparing him with someone else,” he added.

Azam had himself stated that he would rather like to be compared with his own compatriots than somebody like Kohli.

“I don’t want to be compared with Virat Kohli. It would be better if people compare me with one of the Pakistani legends like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan,” Azam had told reporters earlier this month during a videoconference.

Azam is part of the Pakistan squad which is in England to compete against them in a three-match Test series and a T20I series involving the same number of matches.

“I have tried to work with everyone in the side including Babar Azam. These players are our future. I have no doubts about the skills of Babar,” Younis told reporters via videoconference.

“I want him to keep performing better and better. He should strive for a 150 when he makes a 100 and then go on to even 200,” he added.