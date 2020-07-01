Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has urged people to be courageous against social taboo and love anyone regardless of their caste, creed, gender or religion.

After coming out as India’s first gay athlete in 2019, Dutee has openly extended her support to the LGBTQ+ community.

“One may fall in love anytime and with anyone. One does not decide based on caste, religion or gender,” said the 24-year-old in a video conversation with US Consul General in Hyderabad, Joel Reifman.

“My partner supported me every time and I have chosen her for my life. People may look at us differently or call us by any name like gay, lesbian etc,” she said.

“That does not matter so far as we get to spend our lives with each other. For all who are in love but afraid of the world, you must show courage because the world has always taken time to accept all good things. So please, do not be afraid because it is your life and your happiness.”

“When the Olympics got postponed I felt sad as I had prepared really hard for it. Financially also I took a hit as I had invested around Rs30 lakhs on my training from October to February,” Dutee said.

“I had plans to go Germany to prepare for the Olympics — three months training and then the competition. But because of coronavirus I had to cancel all such plans. I will have to start my training from scratch now,” she concluded.

