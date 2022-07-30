I am very disappointed and angry that I lost the gold medal: Sanket

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened India’s medal tally account in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a silver medal in the Men’s 55kg category on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Sanket, from Sangli, Maharashtra, lifted a total of 248kg however was barely beaten by Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq canister Kasdan, who fought against eminent loss to lift 142kg in quick lift in his third and last endeavor, taking his all final mark to 249.

The Malaysian lifted 107kg in snach prior to having 142kg in a clean and jerk for a Games record all out of 249kg. Sanket lifted 113kg in snatch however could only manged to lift 135kg in quick lift. Sri Lanka’s D. Yodage guaranteed the bronze with a sum of 225kg.

This could undoubtedly have been a gold medal for India as Sanket, who comes from a farming family, had begun splendidly in grab and took a convenient lead. He thoroughly searched in charge in the wake of lifting 135kg in his most memorable endeavor in quick lift yet fizzled at 139kg in his next two endeavors, harming his right lower arm during the subsequent lift.

He went to the medal ceremony with his hand in a cast and will go for medical checkup later.

“I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but i could not do it,” Sargar told the media with the silver medal around his neck.

“I am very disappointed and angry as I lost the gold medal. I had prepared and worked so hard for the gold medal but unfortunately, this injury prevented me from claiming gold,” said Sargar after his event.

He said he would dedicate his silver medal to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations currently on in the country.

(inputs from IANS)