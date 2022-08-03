Diogo Jota signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has committed his future to the club by signing a long-term contract extension.

The new deal for the 25-year-old, who has scored 34 goals in 85 appearances since joining Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020, is understood to run until 2027. However, the club has not revealed the date of contract extension.

The Portugal international adapted seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp’s squad and scored on his first Premier League appearance for the Reds, against Arsenal at Anfield. He went on to net a dozen more goals during his debut season, including a memorable hat-trick away at Atalanta BC in the Champions League.

The forward bettered that tally in 2021-22, striking 21 times in all competitions to help Liverpool lift the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup, as well as finish runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

“Well, (I’m) really proud, I have to say,” he told Liverpoolfc.com after signing his new contract.

“Obviously since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the beginning. Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously it’s really good to establish I’ll be here for a while. So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it,” he said.

Jota is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in any of the Reds’ pre-season fixtures ahead of the new campaign.

But when fully fit again, the 25-year-old is looking to play his part in adding more silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet.

“Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal,” he added.

“So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.”

(Inputs from IANS)