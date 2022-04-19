Follow Us:
SNS | New Delhi | April 19, 2022 8:16 pm

Karthik can do a finisher role for India in T20 World Cup: Gavaskar (Picture Credits - IANS)

Dinesh Karthik, who has been the finisher to look out for in games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL), has got heaps of praises from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

The former Indian captain Gavaskar backed Dinesh Karthik, saying that the wicketkeeper-batsman is capable of changing the complexion of the game in the IPL 2022 with his batting exploits.

He added that the senior Indian cricketer will do the same for the national side during the T20 World Cup.

“Of course, he’ll be the RCB player to watch out for in the game against Lucknow. He’s just changing the complexion of the game with his performance. He’s doing it for his team. He said he wants to be a part of the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. So what I am saying is don’t look at his age, just look at what he’s producing. He’s doing the job that you can expect him to do at number 6 or 7 at the World Cup,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden claimed RCB’s senior batting trio of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will fire against LSG in their upcoming contest.

“The RCB have got some good mix of talent and there are a few players who are going to have a crack in the game. RCB have their captain Faf du Plessis who scored an impressive 88 in the first game but his form has tapered off a little bit. Of course, they’ve got Glenn Maxwell there as well. He has also made a few footprints in the tournament. So with Virat, Maxi and Faf, expect fireworks from them,” Hayden said.

(Inputs from IANS)

