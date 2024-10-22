Diksha, Chiara to lead star-studded field at women’s Indian Open 2024

The stage is all set for the latest edition of women’s Indian Open, which gets underway on October 24 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. With 114 players from 31 nations, many of whom have been recent winners on the Ladies European Tour, the tournament is set for a battle royale.

The US $400,000 tournament to be held from October 24-27 has been co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour since 2010 and this year has a long list of players who have won multiple titles on the LET.

Chiara Tamburlini (Switzerland), Manon De Roey (Belgium), Caroline Hedwall (Sweden), Lee-Anne Pace (South Africa) and Trichat Cheenglab (Thailand) will be among the internationals to watch out for. The Indian challenge will feature Diksha Dagar, only the second Indian to have tasted success on the LET, upcoming star Pranavi Urs and the experienced Tvesa Malik Sandhu.

Among the Indian women professional stars to keep an eye are Hitaashee Bakshi, Vani Kapoor, Gaurika Bishnoi, Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari.

The list of 114 players includes 27 Indians, three of whom – Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik Sandhu – are regulars on the LET. A few others have a status on the world’s second biggest golf Tour for women.

What is striking about the field is that of the 90 players who have come through the LET ranks, have won 70 LET titles between them and 26 players in current LET Order of Merit feature in the field. 13 players have won on LET more than once, and a total of 12 players have between them 14 titles in the last two seasons. 6 players have won 8 titles in 2024.

The 26 of the Top-50 in the Order of Merit include the Top-2 – Swiss Chiara Tamburlini and Belgian Manon De Roey and there are five players from the Top-10 and eight in the Top-15.

Diksha Dagar, who was third a year ago said, “It feels amazing to come back here, playing on the international stage and I’m very happy to see my friends and peers from the LET. The DLF course is one of the most challenging golf courses I have played on internationally.

“I’m working on important aspects of my game. Like on this course, tee shots, and around the greens. I’m working on the putting green also. This green is so fast this year. And when I chip around the green, the ball is not stopping. Last year I played well, performed well. This time also I will focus on my game,” she added.

The field also has five Indian amateurs Ananyaa Sood, Zara Anand, Janneya Dassannjee, Mannat Brar and Yogya Bhalla.