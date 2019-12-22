Times have changed rather drastically since the world was convinced that the Argentina legend Diego Maradona was the greatest player that the world has ever seen. However, his health and even mental state has been questioned recently.

Recent revelations made by the FIFA 1986 World Cup winner have led to further speculations. They suggest that all may indeed not be right for the former Napoli star.

In a recent interview, the 59-year-old has stated that he once went missing for three days and he has now claimed that he was in fact abducted by a UFO (Unidentified Flying Object).

“Why make things up?” he told Argentinian channel TyC Sports on a question about UFOs.

“Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days.

“I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said ‘They took me, I can’t tell you about it’,” he added.

Despite making such statements and being a little too extravagant at times, Maradona continues to remain a hero in his country. He is currently the manager of the Gimnasia y Esgrima football club.