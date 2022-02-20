Dhull enters Ranji record books with tons in both innings on debut

Delhi batter and India’s 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull on Sunday slammed another century in his first-class debut during the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy.

In Delhi’s Elite Group H contest against Tamil Nadu at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Dhull scored 113 off 202 balls, including 14 fours and a six, to continue his cricketing fairy tale.

On the back of Dhull’s unbeaten hundred and his partner Dhruv Shorey unconquered on 107, Delhi were 228/0 in 65 overs before the match was drawn, giving Tamil Nadu three points due to first-innings lead.

Just the way he impressed everyone with his assured stroke play, Dhull continued in the same vein in the second innings.

He then reached his century in 200 balls with a four-through cover off Shahrukh Khan’s part-time off-spin. After reaching the milestone, Dhull cracked another four down the ground and a six over long-on before the match was drawn.

In his knock, Dhull made 59 runs through the off-side while amassing 54 runs through the on-side while playing out 144 dot balls.

Dhull has now become just the third batter to make a century in both innings of Ranji Trophy debut after Nari Contractor (152 and 102 not out) for Gujarat in 1952/53 and Virag Awate (126 and 112) did so for Maharashtra in 2012/13.

Dhull has also become the sixth batter from Delhi to get centuries in both innings of the Ranji Trophy, joining a club featuring Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Surinder Khanna, Madan Lal, Ajay Sharma, Raman Lamba, and Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, on Thursday, on day one of 2021/22 Ranji Trophy, Dhull had made 113 off 150 balls, including 18 boundaries, in Delhi’s first innings score of 452 in 141.2 overs.

Dhull opened the batting for Delhi after Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar elected to bowl first. Dhull watched his opening partner Dhruv Shorey get out for one followed by one-drop Himmat Singh was dismissed for a duck as pacer Sandeep Warrier bagged both wickets.

Dhull was firm in his first innings at the senior level, leading Delhi’s recovery from 7/2 with a 60-run partnership with Nitish Rana (25) for the third wicket followed by a 119-run association with Jonty Sidhu for the fourth wicket.

When Dhull was on 97, he was dismissed by pacer M Mohammed but the ball turned out to be a no-ball, giving the youngster a reprieve.

A cut-through point off off-spinner Baba Aparajith took him to his maiden century in first-class cricket with his Delhi teammates and support staff giving a huge round of applause.

Dhull continued to fetch runs till he was trapped lbw by Mohammed for 113. In his knock, Dhull amassed 48 runs from the off-side while scoring 65 runs through the on-side.

The month of February has been a fantastic one for Dhull, who captained India to winning the U-19 World Cup final against England at Antigua.

In the tournament, he made 229 runs in four innings at an average of 76.33. It includes 82 against South Africa in the tournament opener and 110 against Australia in the semifinal.

In between, he missed matches against Ireland and Uganda due to Covid-19 infection. After the World Cup triumph, Dhull was included in Delhi’s squad for Ranji Trophy and also bagged an IPL contract with Delhi Capitals worth INR 50 lakh.