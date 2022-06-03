Cricketer Yash Dhull appointed “State Icon” to motivate youngsters to get enrolled to exercise their right to vote

Delhi Election Commission today appointed Cricketer Yash Dhull as the “State Icon” for NCT of Delhi to motivate youngsters to get enrolled to exercise their right to vote.

The Indian Cricketer and ECI “State Icon” for NCT of Delhi called on Dr Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.

The CEO congratulated Yash Dhull for his outstanding performance in cricket at such a young age.

During the meeting, various issues related to electoral registration, especially for young and new voters, and the role of Yash Dhull to educate and motivate the youngsters to enroll themselves in the electoral roll were discussed.

Dhull assured Singh to provide all possible support to enhance the electoral participation of the young population.

Cricketer agreed to participate in college-level voter awareness events as well.

He thanked the CEO for choosing him as the “State Icon” of Delhi for making a stronger and more inclusive democracy in the country.

Dhull made his first-class cricket debut for the Delhi Cricket Team in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy.

He was also the Captain for India for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. India has won the prestigious World Cup 2022 tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)