Irfan Pathan, former Indian fast bowler has said that he feels his former Indian cricket skipper MS Dhoni’s finishing skills are by far the best he has seen even if the player is nearing towards the end of his career.

His match finishing skills came to the rescue for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings when they managed to beat the Mumbai Indians in a last ball thriller on April 21.

The last ball thriller saw the 40-year-old score a blazing 13 ball unbeaten 28 runs and led CSK to victory by scoring a boundary on the last ball.

Just when the Mumbai Indians were looking at their maiden IPL 2022 victory, MS Dhoni scored a sensational 16 runs off the last 4 balls to shatter all the Mumbai fans and players hopes.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan said, “MS Dhoni is the greatest finisher in the history of IPL. Year after year, someone else has been joining this list but no one has been able to displace Dhoni. He is the identity of this league, its true ambassador. MSD and AB de Villiers have been the biggest finishers in the history of IPL, but Dhoni is at the forefront of it. He is the greatest.

“If we talk about this season, it is pertinent to mention the names of Rahul Tewatia, Dinesh Karthik, Shimron Hetmyer because they have been finishing the games continuously for their teams. But when it comes to the ultimate finisher, obviously only one name will come to the mind and that is Dhoni’s,” Pathan added.

The fast bowler also said that despite of CSK being in the bottom two of the table, no one can take them lightly or write them off just yet as the defending champions do know how to come back from difficult circumstances.

“No team can make the mistake of underestimating CSK. This is a team which knows how to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This team has done it many a time and that is why it has always been the most dangerous of sides in the history of the league,” Pathan further added.

