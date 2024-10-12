DGCL 2024: Sarvash Kalra, Fateh Singh star on Day 7 as their team draws

Sarvash Kalra and Fateh Singh pulled a tie out of the mouth of defeat for Dayal Opticals against MMG Coca-Cola on Day 7 of the fourth edition of the Delhi Golf Club League on Friday. The two teams finished tied at 2-2.

The match of the day was played between MMG Coca-Cola and Dayal Opticals. The contest ended in a tie but both teams fought tooth and nail till the end showcasing some top-drawer golf. The very first game in this match was tied but Dayal Opticals won a close-fought second game where Shivansh Saurabh and Vidur Kaul beat Yudhishthira Kapur and Alok Mehta one-up.

MMG Coca-Cola came back strongly to win the third and fourth games and the fifth game was tied. Despite the advantage resting clearly in MMG Coca-Cola’s favour, Dayal Opticals, thanks to a brilliant showing by Sarvash Kalra and Fateh Singh, annexed the sixth and final game to tie scores at 2-2.

Advertisement

The first match of the day between The Pioneers and Legends 9, witnessed Legends 9 take an early lead by winning the first two games. Amit Luthra and Rohan Khanna got The Pioneers back into contention in the third game by beating the duo of Vikram Ahuja and Harpreet Duggal.

Legends 9 wrested back the lead by winning the fourth game but The Pioneers were equal to the task, pocketing the fifth game. This was when Navdeep Chopra and Jagdeep Singh Rangar, took charge, beating Arun Sehgal and Rajan Gupta of The Pioneers to win the match for their team with a score-line of 4-2.

In the match between Baale Golf and Bajaj Foundation, the latter triumphed 4-2 to bag three points. Bajaj Foundation registered a win in the first game and the two teams alternated wins thereafter till the fifth game, heading into the sixth and deciding game with Bajaj Foundation leading 3-2. The duo of Mohit Beotra and Tarun Mehrishi then went on to beat Mehar Atwal and Baale Golf owner Ashwin Chandiok in the sixth game to triumph.

In the final match of the day, Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive registered a wire-to-wire win beating Victorious Choice in all six games to bag three points.