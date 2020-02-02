The captains of the India and New Zealand sides Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have known each other since their U-19 days. They had in fact led their respective U-19 sides as well.

The two of the finest cricketers in world cricket at the moment, the duo hardly get to catch up with each other with a packed international cricket schedule all year long.

However, they did get to spend some time as both of them were rested from their respective national teams and were seen sitting together while their teams were fighting it out on the ground.

“Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language,” Kohli stated after the match as quoted by IANS.

“Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team,” he added.

“He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against,” further said.

India won the final T20I at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval by 7 runs and claimed the series 5-0.

Earlier, New Zealand had knocked India out of the 50-over World Cup last year in the semifinals before ending up as the runners-up of the World Cup as they lost the final to England not by runs or wickets but by virtue of hitting fewer boundaries than their opponent after both their quota of 50 overs and the super over just couldn’t separate the two teams.