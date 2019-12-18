One need not be an expert to know that Manchester United are favourites to win the League Cup quarter-finals and Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his team to justify the favourites tag by their performance.

He stated that he would not accept any sort of complacency from his team against Colchester United.

“When you put that Manchester United shirt on, complacency should not be in your head,” the Norwegian told MUTV.

“And when there is a semi-final and a potential final there at stake, of course you have got to go out there and start brightly, start quickly, get your goals and then hopefully get through,” he added.

“We are at home but, of course, this is a team that has knocked out Tottenham and Crystal Palace, so there is no way we are going to take them lightly.

“Even though we are favourites and big favourites, we know we have to go out there, perform, create chances and score goals. We hope to do so.”

“My first year has gone very quickly and it has been so enjoyable,” he said prior to the match that marks his 364th day in charge as Manchester United boss.

“It is just an honour and privilege, of course, and I will make sure that I can have a good celebration on Wednesday,” he concluded.