Delhi Royals unveiled as new franchise in Legend 90 League

Delhi Royals have been officially unveiled as the latest franchise of the Legend 90 League, set to commence in February 2025.

The announcement of the team came along with the reveal of its striking logo, which is a depiction of an armour shield symbolising strength, resilience, and valour. Designed to reflect the team’s fighting spirit and commitment to excellence, the shield represents the Royals’ readiness to take on challenges with determination.

The league will feature seven franchises and showcase the skills of 90 legendary players. The Delhi Royals franchise is acquired by Mannat Group, North India’s largest highway hospitality brand.

“At Mannat Group, we believe in empowering the youth through opportunities that inspire and uplift. The Delhi Royals is more than just a team; it’s a platform to connect young minds with the passion, discipline, and legacy of cricket. Our goal is to inspire millions of fans and connect them to the legacy of cricket through this innovative format,” said Devender Kadyan, chairman of Mannat Group.

The Legend 90 League, with its innovative 90-ball format. Earlier this month, former Indian cricketer and spinner Harbhajan Singh graced the league’s launch event.

As the brand ambassador of the Legend 90 League, Harbhajan expressed his excitement about the initiative, highlighting its potential to bring fans closer to the game and their favourite cricketing legends.