The fifteenth edition of the Delhi Half Marathon (DHM) broke records as two individuals crossed the Rs 1 crore mark in fund raising for their chosen Civil Society Organisation — CSO/NGO. Fundraisers #GoBeyond raised a remarkable Rs 12.66 crore for various causes by the CSOs.

The event has broadened its base of causes, representing the increasing maturity of donors, fundraisers and thereby the overall fundraising and impact of philanthropy.

There are increasing efforts among non-profits to present their causes and the impact of their work on the less fortunate. Since its inception, ADHM has raised a total of Rs 76.82 crore towards charity.

India Cares Foundation, the Philanthropy Partner of the ADHM, has concentrated on giving more support and guidance in communications and appeals, reaching out to more people and that has shown results with 71 per cent of the funds coming from and through an individual asking another individual.

To make an impact on society, 62 companies fielded 96 corporate care teams and 227 individuals reached out and received contributions from 5,047 family members, friends and colleagues in support of 91 CSOs. The CSOs reaching out to their networks and individuals on their own has generated 31% of the total funds.

Murray Culshaw, Chairperson and Founder, India Cares Foundation, said: “We are grateful to every donor, fundraiser, company, for believing and standing by the social sector, in helping to solve the ills our society faces. And thanks to Airtel, Procam International and all event partners for creating this platform.”

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said: