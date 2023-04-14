Having lost four matches on a trot, Delhi Capitals needs some morale-boosting victories to stay put in contention in the ongoing IPL season and assistant coach Ajit Agarkar feels that his players have the potential to turn it around.

Delhi Capitals play their fifth league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

“Hopefully, we are getting a bit closer to a victory. A couple of deliveries could’ve gone either way in our last match. We’ve not played as well as we can. We know the quality that this team has. Unfortunately, our execution hasn’t been ideal.”

It’s in our hands to turn it around. We’ve got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible.” He opined

Agarkar was hopeful that that the Delhi Capitals players will focus on what they can do when they take on RCB, “Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team. They made the playoffs last time as well. But we’ll focus on what we can do as Delhi Capitals. We know that we can certainly defeat anyone on the day and that is what we’ll try to do.”

Earlier , DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly had also expressed optimisim about team’s future ” There are so many youngsters on our side and we’ll take time to be a good team.”

“We’ll have to bat much better. We need others to stand up. But the most important thing for us is to get together and put runs on the board.” He said adding “It can only be up from here and hopefully, the young boys will turn up on the high-scoring wicket in Bengaluru. You have to find a way to make a comeback. This has happened to everyone. When you play for a period of time, you will go through such phases. It’s about going back to your rooms, looking at the mirror and asking yourself how can I change.”