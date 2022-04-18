Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals have been placed under quarantine and will have to cancel their travel plans to Pune for the game against Punjab Kings amidst a Covid-19 scare in the squad according to the reports by Cricbuzz.

The report also specified that the entire squad is under quarantine with thorough tests to take place on Monday as well as Tuesday after an unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 on his Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and will be going for an RT-PCR test to confirm the result as well.

Delhi have been staying at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai for playing in the TATA IPL 2022.

“They will be quarantined in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for today and tomorrow. It is understood that another player has now tested positive on the Rapid Antigen Test and will undergo further RT-PCR test to confirm the result,” the report said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Delhi’s physiotherapist Patrick Farhart had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Friday and was under isolation. “Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” the release stated.

With the arrival of another positive test amongst the team, Delhi Capitals will be consulting with the BCCI about their further actions with their game against the Punjab Kings scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant’s side has so far managed to collect 4 points from five games and are currently sitting on 8th place in the standings.

(Inputs from IANS)