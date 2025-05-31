Delhi Beats Mizoram to lift the Swami Vivekananda U-20 NFC Cup

The Delhi U-20 state football team scripted a remarkable comeback to retain the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship, defeating Mizoram 4-2 in a dramatic extra-time final at Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Tuesday.

The defending champions, Delhi who had previously won the tournament earlier this year, were pushed to their limits by a spirited Mizoram side. The match turned into a tale of two halves – Mizoram dominated early with Mesak L. Lalrinngheta (39′) and PC Pazawna (45+2′) giving them a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

However, Delhi staged a stunning second-half resurgence. Arya Kashyap sparked the comeback in the 48th minute before substitute Laishram Rahul Meitei emerged as the hero, netting crucial goals in stoppage time (90+1′) and extra time (108′).

Prashan Jojo sealed the victory with another strike in the 110th minute.

The high-intensity match was marred by an on-field altercation that resulted in 10 players receiving red cards.

Despite their sluggish first-half performance marked by frequent possession losses, Delhi’s determination in the latter stages proved decisive as they completed their title defence in spectacular fashion.

(Source: AIFF)