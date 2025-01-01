Defending champs Australia seek WTC reward in Sydney

The 184-run victory against India in Boxing Day Test has helped defending World Test champions Australia consolidate their position as front-runners to face South Africa in the WTC final at the Lord’s in June, this year, and a win in Sydney will confirm their second consecutive appearance in the one-off contest, besides helping them reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy — a prize that has eluded them for 10 years.

While South Africa have ensured a maiden spot in the final after beating Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, Australia have boosted their chances significantly and are just one win away (from their upcoming three games) to guarantee their spot at Lord’s.

Addressing reporters ahead of the final Test, Australia keeper-batter Alex Carey was proud of how the side had turned up in recent encounters but added that the Aussies were taking it one step at a time.

“[It would be a] reward for 24 months of really solid cricket, [It is] a group that is extremely experienced, [with] skilful Australian legends amongst it, who are continuing to surprise us with how good they are. But we can’t look too far ahead.” said Carey.

A draw in Sydney would be enough for Australia to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but wouldn’t guarantee their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final. In that case, Australia would need at least a draw during their tour of Sri Lanka to earn the chance to defend their title.

Carey, however, stated that Australia remained focused on securing a win.

“We know it’s a really quality outfit in India, who have shown they are well and truly capable of bouncing back. So for this group, it’s head down, another opportunity to win a Test match, and if they are able to secure the trophy it would be fantastic,” he said.

The wicketkeeper also provided an update on Mitchell Starc’s fitness ahead of the final match, particularly after the left-arm pacer showed signs of discomfort during the Melbourne Test.

“He’ll be fine. He’ll push through,I’ve played with Starcy for a long time now, and [he’s] one of the toughest cricketers I’ve played with. He’ll grimace, he’ll grab his rib no doubt, but he’ll be ready for the contest,” he said.

Should Starc not be able to take his place in the XI, it would open the door for Jhye Richardson to play his first Test since the 2021-22 Ashes. Sean Abbott is the other reserve quick in the squad, and would add more depth to the batting order if he were handed a debut as one of three seamers.

Carey also backed his teammate Mitchell Marsh to deliver after the all-rounder has been under scrutiny for his recent returns, having scored just 73 runs from four Tests so far in the series with uncapped allrounder Beau Webster remaining part of the squad.

“Whenever we have put someone in the spotlight, the true Aussie way is to show them how good we are. So I think it is Mitch’s time,” he said.

Carey was also impressed with MCG debutant Sam Konstas’ display with both the bat and on the field, saying he felt the emotions of the record crowd that turned up on Boxing Day, watching the rookie opener unleash his fury at the Indian bowling attack.

“I was a spectator that first session. I probably had the emotions of the 90,000 that were there. At times I couldn’t watch it, at times I was cheering,” Carey said.

“But just the energy he brought, it was something different. I probably wasn’t expecting that amount of difference, but he played a style of cricket that was probably new to India as well.

“We’ll wait and see how he plays out here. I don’t think that’s his blueprint every Test match, but to be able to throw a few punches early and get a bit of momentum for us, while the opening partnership was probably just lacking that intensity,” the stumper said.

With predictions of showers on the final two days of the clash, it would be interesting to see how both sides approach the crucial Test that decides who keeps the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.