Responding to the postponement of golf’s oldest tournament that is the British Open, Irish golfer Shane Lowry expressed his disappointment.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, a new and reconfigured 2020 golf schedule has been announced by the world’s golf organisations which features the cancellation of the British Open for the first time since 1945.

“Obviously im disappointed that I won’t get to defend the Open championship this year but I feel the RandA have made the right decisions based on people’s health and safety. See you all in Royal St George’s in 2021 (sic),” the Irish tweeted.

Obviously im disappointed that I won’t get to defend the Open championship this year but I feel the RandA have made the right decisions based on people’s health and safety. See you all in Royal St George’s in 2021 pic.twitter.com/zr7uS80lgH — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 6, 2020

As the whole world is under lockdown due to the coronavirus scare, Lowry had on Sunday said that he misses playing golf.

“I’d never thought I’d miss Golf as much as I do, I knew id miss competing but I even just miss the peace and tranquillity of an evening 9 holes with friends. Fingers crossed this is all over soon. #staysafe #StayAtHome,” the golfer had tweeted.