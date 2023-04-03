Top professionals of the country including DP World Tour regular and defending champion Manu Gandas, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Rashid Khan will vie for top honours in the Rs One-Crore prize money Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championshipto be played at the Noida Golf Course from 4-7 April .

The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 8. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs. 1 crore, the highest-ever for a PGTI event at Noida Golf Course.

Other leading players taking part in the event are , PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa, former champions Udayan Mane, Honey Baisoya,.

Sachin Baisoya, Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan and Amardeep Malik.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, American Varun Chopra, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadians Sukhraj Singh Gill, Minwoo Park, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

All three amateurs in the field – Ankur Prakash, Ishaan Sawhney and Parth Raman Sood – are from the Noida Golf Course.

Talking to media person CEO PGTI Uttam Mundy said, “We’re delighted to announce a Rs. 1 crore event at the Noida Golf Course for the first time.The Delhi-NCR Open has over the years emerged as an important stop for the PGTI in the Delhi-NCR region, one of the big golfing hubs in the country. We thank Noida Golf Course for their continued support to the event. With an impressive prize purse at stake and a strong field vying for it, we can expect a spectacle of golf this week in Noida.”

Secretary, Noida Golf Course Secretary Steven Menezes, said, “We welcome the return of the Delhi-NCR Open , one of the most awaited events on the PGTI schedule, to the Noida Golf Course. We look forward to staging our biggest ever prize money event in partnership with the PGTI. The event is a great opportunity to provide exposure to our budding golfers as the depth in the field, the handsome prize purse on offer and excellent playing conditions set the stage for a highly competitive week of golf. It is our endeavour at the Noida Golf Course to support Indian professional golf through the staging of such events.”