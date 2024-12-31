Deepti breaks into top-5 of ICC women’s ODI rankings

India off-spinner Deepti Sharma rose a spot to break into the top 5 in the latest ICC Women’s ODI rankings for bowlers, following her match-winning performances in the recently-concluded home series against the West Indies.

Deepti, now ranked fifth, has 665 rating points and is narrowly behind South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, who holds the fourth spot with 677 points. The 27-year-old made headlines by taking eight wickets in two matches, including stunning figures of 6/31 in the final game, as India completed a clean sweep in the three-match series held in Vadodara.

Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues, with 537 rating points, is closing in on a top-20 position. She has jumped four spots to 22nd, courtesy of her scores of 29 and 52 during the series.

The big-hitting Richa Ghosh has also made notable progress, moving up seven places to 41st with 448 rating points. Her scores of 13 not out and 23 not out proved crucial.

Chinelle Henry’s half-century in the third ODI has propelled her 21 spots up the rankings to 65th, with 349 points.

However, India’s charismatic opener Smriti Mandhana, despite scoring two half-centuries in the series, has dropped one place to third with 720 rating points. She now trails South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (773) and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (733). India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has also slipped three places to 13th.

Meanwhile, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, who scored her seventh ODI century in Vadodara, has climbed six places to seventh in the ICC women’s batting rankings.